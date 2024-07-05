UNNECESSARY COSTLY BYE-ELECTIONS… Current political leaders taking the suffering of our people for granted.

Thursday, 04th July, 2024

The announcement by the second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon Moses Moyo declaring nine (9) opposition Patriotic Front (PF) seats vacant is unnecessary, illegal and retrogressive.

On behalf of the progressive youth and women in the Golden Party Zambia, GPZ we are of the view that the bye-elections are costly especially with the loadshedding and drought in the Country.

Amidst the monstrous skyrocketing prices of basic essentials that must be mitigated, one wonders why we are playing politics wasting tax payers money on bye-elections we don’t need.

The actions of the Speaker of Parliament and the Courts of Law clearly indicate they are responding to the whims of politicians in power not the Laws of the Land.

It’s unacceptable and unjustified that such costly bye elections must be entertained by a ruling party that is serious about the plight of the poor who need their leaders to focus on them during these hard times.

In as far as protecting and defending our democracy, we stand with the 9 unjustly expelled members of Parliament and the hungry Zambian people who want food in their homes instead cheap political games.

Mutale Tina Mukuka

Youth Communications Coordinator

GPZ