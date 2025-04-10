UNPACKING THE REAL ISSUE BEHIND EDGAR LUNGU’S FACEBOOK PAGE



By Timmy



The recent article published on Edgar Lungu’s Facebook page claiming that president Hakainde Hichilema doesn’t talk to him, has raised several eyebrows, and rightfully so. The question on everyone’s mind is: who’s really behind the page? Is it the former President himself, or an overzealous admin running amok? Let’s dive into the details.





The Questions That Need Answering

1. Who’s behind the page? If Edgar Lungu claims he doesn’t talk to President Hakainde Hichilema, but the page is publishing statements about their relationship, who’s calling the shots?





2. What’s the real agenda? Is the page being used to push a personal agenda, or is it genuinely representing the former President’s views? The fact that the page has been “caught off key” multiple times raises suspicions.





This isn’t the first time Edgar Lungu’s Facebook page has stirred controversy. A recent post about Edith Nawakwi’s passing was met with criticism for being too politicized and divisive. Many followers felt the post was inappropriate and didn’t reflect the somber tone expected during a time of mourning.





Meanwhile, Edgar Lungu is reportedly receiving medical treatment in South Africa. Given his health concerns, it’s surprising that his Facebook page is still actively engaging in contentious politics. Shouldn’t the focus be on his recovery rather than stirring up controversy?





As citizens, we deserve better from our leaders. We need to see more constructive engagement and less petty squabbles. It’s time for Edgar Lungu and his team to take a step back, reassess their priorities, and focus on what truly matters.





WAGON MEDIA