UNPACKING THE REAL ISSUE BEHIND EDGAR LUNGU’S FACEBOOK PAGE
By Timmy
The recent article published on Edgar Lungu’s Facebook page claiming that president Hakainde Hichilema doesn’t talk to him, has raised several eyebrows, and rightfully so. The question on everyone’s mind is: who’s really behind the page? Is it the former President himself, or an overzealous admin running amok? Let’s dive into the details.
The Questions That Need Answering
1. Who’s behind the page? If Edgar Lungu claims he doesn’t talk to President Hakainde Hichilema, but the page is publishing statements about their relationship, who’s calling the shots?
2. What’s the real agenda? Is the page being used to push a personal agenda, or is it genuinely representing the former President’s views? The fact that the page has been “caught off key” multiple times raises suspicions.
This isn’t the first time Edgar Lungu’s Facebook page has stirred controversy. A recent post about Edith Nawakwi’s passing was met with criticism for being too politicized and divisive. Many followers felt the post was inappropriate and didn’t reflect the somber tone expected during a time of mourning.
Meanwhile, Edgar Lungu is reportedly receiving medical treatment in South Africa. Given his health concerns, it’s surprising that his Facebook page is still actively engaging in contentious politics. Shouldn’t the focus be on his recovery rather than stirring up controversy?
As citizens, we deserve better from our leaders. We need to see more constructive engagement and less petty squabbles. It’s time for Edgar Lungu and his team to take a step back, reassess their priorities, and focus on what truly matters.
What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
WAGON MEDIA
Timmy S, great article. The questions raised are pertinant and forthright. In his quest, does the writter if the posts represent the true postion of ECL? If so, there is a serious disconnect to his diatribe and rumblings and shows that he is out of touch with reality.
Political leaders should not be seen to enjoy a special status different from ordinary citizens. Incarsarated or not. Why do they seem to jump the queue when in comes to overseas treatment? Irrespective of pplitical affliation. We are all citizens of Zambia.
Secondly, in the conversation I note with concern that when facing the law, similar treatment is expected from our political leaders. One that comes to mind is bwana Kelvin Sampa, who wants to compare his moral demise and arrest to that of HH. A class in ethics should be a mandate in high schools as some people denegrate society to vilify their poor behavior. And Ba Timmy, I would suggest an article specifically on the topic. When the President speaks of self restraint, the issue goes beyond just sleeping on duty, or being drunk and not finding it inappropriate; think while I find the Ministry of Guidance an irrelevant cost. Its role should be part of the Ministry of education. What stands out about of Japanese school kids is that they are taught to clean after themselves in schools such that janitors and not required. Its at that stage that certain values and morals need to be taught, as Kaunda and the aim of the Ministry of Guidance is a failed project to teach adults, intrenched the moral standards suggested by bwana Kelvin Sampa, and most of political leaders.
But back to the headline. The conversation of elders is never for public consumption. But the over zealous nature of ECL’s handlers seem tp have reduced his stature by their inconsistent outbursts as the expose what little confidence could have been coming out there. From suggesting that he is on holiday to the real reason sought to travel. One can only think the skit by seer1 hints at some truth to plan B. A joke in itself.