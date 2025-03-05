UNPACKING THE WEB OF DECEIT: EDGAR LUNGU’S ELECTION CONTROVERSY



A shocking revelation has exposed the extent of former President Edgar Lungu’s involvement with senior Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) officials in manipulating election outcomes. This bombshell has left many questioning the integrity of Zambia’s electoral process.





At the heart of this controversy lies Lungu’s apparent surprise at his eventual loss, despite having allegedly “prepared the exam” himself. This statement has been interpreted as a clear admission of his attempts to control the ECZ and influence the election results.



The fact that senior ECZ officials were also seemingly invested in the outcome, asking “How did ‘we’ lose?” raises disturbing questions about the commission’s impartiality. Critics argue that Lungu’s actions constitute a blatant disregard for the democratic process and the will of the Zambian people.





The ECZ’s credibility has been called into question, with many accusing the commission of being in cahoots with the Patriotic Front (PF) during Lungu’s tenure. In a surprising turn of events, Lungu and his allies are now crying foul, accusing ECZ officials of being partisan.





This sudden change of heart has left many wondering if the PF’s complaints are merely a case of sour grapes. After all, as the saying goes, “what goes around comes around.” As Zambia continues to grapple with the fallout from this controversy, one thing was very clear: the country’s electoral process needed a major overhaul and president Hakainde Hichilema restored transparency and accountability.

We see no reason why to day the opposition would cry over same positive charge’s which have been made by the current leadership.



WAGON MEDIA