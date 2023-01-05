UNPAID EASTERN CENSUS ENUMERATORS STAGE PROTEST

By Samuel Khwawe

Unpaid Census enumerators and their supervisors have staged a protest at the Anti-Corruption Commission offices in Chipata City, Eastern Province.



The youths stormed the ACC offices to report officers from ZAMSTATS for possible investigations over alleged corruption.

They claim that the payment process is marred with corruption stating that other enumerators have been paid fully while others are being given excuses.



The youths who are coming from districts that include Lundazi, Katete and Nyimba have told Diamond News in Chipata that they were called by ZAMSTATS to travel to Chipata for their payment but upon arrival, they were told to go back and come at a later date.



Adam Mbeba and Memory Chisi could not travel back to their respective districts, as they could not afford bus fares and had to spend the night in the cold.



The Eastern Province Administration is yet to comment on the matter.