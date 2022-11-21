UNPAID ENUMERATORS PROTEST

Lusaka -Monday 21st, November 2022

Unpaid census 2022 enumerators have gathered at Zambia Statistics Agency Headquarters on Nationalist Road in Ridgeway to protest the non-payment of their allowances.

Zambia held the Census of Population and Housing between 18th August. 2022 came to an end on Wednesday 14th September 2022.

The enumerators are protesting over management’s decision not to pay outstanding allowances since August 2022.

Management has delayed to clear the outstanding payments for over 500 enunerators countrywide..

But the Zambia Statistics Agency -ZAMSTATS- says it has started processing the 60 percent outstanding balances for enumerators and supervisors who took part in the 2022 Census of Population and Housing.

Interim Statistician General MULENGA MUSEPA says money to pay allowances for enumerators is being made available.

Mr. MUSEPA however says payments will strictly be subject to the fulfillment of the contract obligations between the Agency and the field staff.