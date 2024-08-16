UNPAID ZAMBIAN ATHLETES DISAPPOINTED

Olympic star, Muzala Samukonga writes…

To the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP and the permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe

I am writing to address a matter of great concern regarding the ALLOWANCES AND THE WINNING BONUSES FOR MEDALS that were promised to us athletes during the Paris 2024 Olympics. Despite assurances that daily payments would be made throughout the games, my fellow athletes have returned home without receiving any of the agreed-upon allowances.This situation has caused significant distress and disappointment among us athletes, who have already sacrificed so much to represent our country with pride at the global stage.

The dedication and hard work that we put in as athletes deserve to be met with the support and recognition that we were promised. The financial allowances were not just an agreed obligation but a necessary support system to ensure that as athletes we could focus solely on our performance without the added burden of financial stress and having something for a start as we get home. The failure to fulfill this promise not only damages the morale of athletes but also tarnishes the reputation of the sports administration.

In conclusion I urge the Ministry to take immediate and decisive action to rectify this situation. It is imperative that the promised allowances are disbursed without further delay,it is our collective responsibility to ensure that we athletes feel valued and supported. A swift resolution to this matter is essential to maintaining the integrity of our sports programs and the trust of those who dedicate their lives to representing our nation.

Sincerely,

Muzala Samukonga

Athlete

