Unpopular UPND Wants ECZ To Cancel Katilye Ward By-election In Lupososhi- Harry Kalaba

UNPOPULAR UPND WANTS ECZ TO CANCEL KATILYE WARD BY-ELECTION IN LUPOSOSHI.

It has come to our attention that the United Party for National Development (UPND) once again wants to deliberately cause a postponement of the local government by-election in Lupososhi Constituency in Northern Province.



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) should not allow the UPND to manipulate the electoral process with impunity and impose a rejected candidate on the people of Katilye ward like it did in Kabushi, Kwacha and Kabwata.



We have reliable information that after reslising that its candidate does not stand a chance against the popular Citizens First (CF) candidate the ruling party is trying hard to force one of the opposition candidates to withdraw from the race.



They have confined the candidate of one of the main opposition parties in an unknown place whom they are trying to force to resign in order to derail the by-election to save it from an embarrassing defeat.



They are also targeting the candidates of two small opposition parties sponsored by the ruling party.

We sternly warn the UPND that Zambians shall not allow what it did in the Kabushi, Kwacha and Kabwata by-elections. They will be held responsible for any consequences of such reckless conduct.



It’s laughable that this is the same party whose president was just a few days ago boasting that Zambia is a shining democracy.

We are earnestly urging the police to be professional for once and seriously follow this up because they are aware. They must stop the nonsense.



The Peope of Lupososhi have rejected the UPND because of the unprecedented suffering it has brought in our country as a result of its incompetence and arrogance.



There is nothing the ruling party can do about it except allow the people to freely exercise their democratic right to elect their representative without interference.

HARRY KALABA

President

Citizens First