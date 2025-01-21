‘Unpredictable’ ConCourt may pass petition on ministers stay – Makebi

By Esther Chisola

Lusaka lawyer Makebi Zulu says the petition by Miza Phiri before the Constitutional Court to reverse the court’s earlier judgement which ordered 64 ministers to repay the state for remaining in office illegally in 2016, has a chance of going through.

Commenting on the intention to revise the decision of ministers not havieven after the dissolution of parliament, Makebi said the Constitutional Court is unpredictable.

"The Constitutional Court has become very unpredictable. Before the eligibility ruling (which reversed the earlier ruling by the court allowing former president Edgar Lungu to contest future elections), I would say this matter would definitely fail," Zulu said. "But with the unpredictability that has been set in the Constitutional Court, you can say