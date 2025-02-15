UNREGULATED LENDERS EXPLOITING VULNERABLE ZAMBIANS MWEETWA



The government has expressed concern over the persistent exploitation of citizens by unlicensed money lenders operating in the country.



Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa, has expressed dismay at the increasing number of individuals who are losing both their property and hard-earned money due to the unscrupulous practices of unregulated lenders.



Mr. Mweetwa says despite the illegal nature of their operations, many of these money lenders continue to exploit vulnerable Zambians.



ZNBC