UNRESOLVED CRISIS AS KABWE STRUGGLE WITH LEAD POLLUTION.



Decades after the closure of the Broken Hill Mine, the toxic legacy of lead pollution continues to haunt Kabwe, leaving thousands especially children at risk of severe health complications.





Once operated by Anglo American, the now-defunct mine has left behind dangerously high levels of lead in the soil, air, and water, making Kabwe one of the most polluted places on earth.



Medical studies reveal that children in Kabwe have blood lead levels far exceeding safe limits, leading to irreversible cognitive impairments, developmental delays, stunted growth, and organ damage.





Those living near contaminated mine waste dumps are the worst affected, breathing in toxic dust and playing on poisoned land.



Efforts to hold Anglo American accountable took center stage in 2020 with a landmark class-action lawsuit filed in South Africa. The case, representing over 100,000 women and children, argues that the company failed to prevent environmental devastation despite its significant role in mine operations.





However, Anglo American denies liability, insisting it was not the mine’s owner and bears no responsibility for the contamination.



Despite ongoing legal battles, the crisis persists with little meaningful intervention. Government-led remediation programs and awareness campaigns have been introduced, but inadequate funding and the sheer scale of pollution have slowed progress. Many affected families remain trapped in toxic environments with limited access to healthcare or relocation options.





The Kabwe disaster underscores an urgent need for coordinated action. The Zambian government, mining corporations, and international organizations must collaborate to clean up lead-contaminated areas, provide medical support to affected communities, and implement sustainable environmental rehabilitation efforts.





Until decisive action is taken, the people of Kabwe will continue to bear the burden of one of the world’s worst industrial disasters.



https://www.npr.org/sections/goats-and-soda/2025/03/30/g-s1-51935/toxic-mines-zambia-polluted-lead-poisoning