UNRULY MATERO RESIDENTS WHO STONED FIRE TRUCK MUST BE ARRESTED – PS NICHOLAS PHIRI



Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Nicholas Phiri, has called on the Police Command to arrest and bring to book the culprits who stoned the council fire truck yesterday.



Speaking during an inspection of a house that was gutted after the council fire truck was denied access by unruly residents, Mr. Phiri emphasised that the culprits must be brought to book to send a stronng message that will help deter future offenders.



On 28th August 2024, the Lusaka City Council (LCC) received a call about a house fire on Tambala Road in Matero’s Chingwere area.



Unfortunately, upon arrival at the scene, the fire truck was pelted with stones by unruly residents, forcing the officers to retreat.



Mr. Phiri stated that this incident is unacceptable, noting that it is not the first time such behaviour has occurred in the same area.



He highlighted the extensive work fire officers do for the community, including rescuing people from drowning, and stressed the need for public support.



He added that government support for fire officers, combined with public cooperation, will enhance service delivery.



The Permanent Secretary also expressed deep sorrow for the goods lost by the house’s occupant but was grateful that no lives were lost during the inferno.



Meanwhile, Muchinga Ward 28 Councillor, Lee Mukupa, assured the Permanent Secretary that he would work with the community to ensure the perpetrators are arrested.



Councillor Mukupa condemned the barbaric behaviour of his constituents, stating that such actions impede service provision by public officers.



