Unruly UPND Youths Who Stormed The Radio Station In Chingola Face Disciplinary Action- Imenda

UNRULY UPND YOUTHS FACE DISCIPLINARY ACTION-IMENDA

January 5, 2023

The United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres who stormed the radio station in Chingola and those who misconducted themselves in North western face disciplinary action from the Party.



Party Secretary General (SG) Batuke Imenda says the party will not tolerate members who conduct themselves in a manner which is not in line with the party’s ideals and policies.



“ The behavior of the cadres is contradicting the position of government and the party on freedom of expression, that will not be tolerated it is good that action has been taken, “ said Mr Imenda.



He says having being a victim of political violence and thuggery it was imperative that a resurgence of such behaviour is not allowed to occur under the UPND.



“We were victims ourselves as UPND of the PF attacking us while conducting radio interviews. We witnessed a situation were President Hakainde Hichilema had to be rescued by walking on top of a seven story building and he survived by a miracle, and we shall not allow that to happen, “he said.



Mr Imenda said police should not fail to handle the matter if it has been reported.

He directed party structures across the country to take disciplinary action against any erring party member.



He said the party has a clear code of conduct that stipulates how matters of indiscipline should be handled.

And Mr Imenda said Zambian people have the right to freedom of expression.

He was speaking during an interview at the party Secretariate today.



He said the President has allowed people to express themselves as long as that did not infringe on another person’s rights.

Mr Imenda appealed to members of the UPND not to take the law in their own hands but instead urged them to follow the law in airing their grievances.