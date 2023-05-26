UNSATISFIED WIFE KILLS HUSBAND AFTER MARITAL DISPUTE

Police in Mpika District has arrested a 29-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 39-year-old husband after a marital dispute.

Muchinga Province Police Commmissioner, Kaunda Mubanga has comfirmed in a statement to Nakonde FM News that the incident occured on Sunday after the couple returned from a drinking spree.

Mr. Mubanga has identified the victim as Mathews Ndhlovu who was hit with a metallic stool by his wife Dizzy Zulu after a marital dispute which emanated after the wife complained of not properly taken being care of by her husband.

He explains that the deceased was the following day on Monday taken to Michael Chilufya Sata Hospital by his father after the situation worsened as he had sustained head injuries.

The police chief stated that the victim died on Tuesday around 02:00 hrs while the body is currently in a mortuary awaiting postmortem results to ascertain the cause of death while the suspect is in Police custody.

Nakonde FM