UNZA DON PREDICTS HH VICTORY IN 2026



…..but Mumbi Phiri, former PF Deputy Secretary General says UPND is day dreaming because Zambians have already made up their minds to vote them out.



PUNDITS of political science have ruled out the possibility of the opposition to win the 2026 general election because according to them, the opposition seems fragmented and not united.





Evans Daka, a political science lecturer at the University of Zambia said while UPND was so unfortunate that everything they had embarked on did not seem to work under their leadership, the opposition had no capacity to wrestle power from them.



Mr Daka said UPND came into power with a lot of support, which however had dwindled in a short space of time but that it did not take away the prospects of the ruling party retaining power in 2026.



Daily Nation