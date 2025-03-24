UNZA DON SAYS ZAMBIA CAN ACHIEVE EQUAL PARTICIPATION WITHOUT CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS



By Nelson Zulu



A Political Historian from the University of Zambia-UNZA- says Zambia can achieve equal participation of youths and women in key government institutions without constitutional amendments.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Professor Bizeck Phiri, explains that the existing legal framework, including article 159 in the 2016 constitution, mandates a balanced representation.





He suggests that Zambians can learn from Rwanda on how it attained equal participation of youths and women in key government institutions without constitutional amendments, emphasizing that the full potential of equal participation locally is hindered by lack of political will from the powers that be and political parties.





Professor Phiri explains that political parties and appointing authorities are not fully utilizing the provisions that require a 50-50 balance and overlook the opportunity to ensure that both women and young people are adequately represented in government institutions.





He argues that the gap in representation is not due to the absence of legal mandates but rather the failure of political parties to internalize and implement these provisions, hoping that a shift in political priorities could enable Zambia to emulate successful models, such as Rwanda.



