UNZA HAS PRODUCED 5 PRESIDENTS – HICHILEMA



President Hakainde Hichilema says the University of Zambia (UNZA) has produced five Republican Presidents.



In a message after the University conferred him with a honourally Doctorate in Business Administration today, 15th August 2024, President Hichilema says the four including himself were Students while one was a Lecturer.



Fellow citizens,



Almost 38 years ago, as a proud graduate of the University of Zambia (UNZA) with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Business Administration, we stood in this very square where we stand today, to receive our first degree. It was here that we shook hands with our First President, Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, who was the Chancellor of the University.



To now participate in this convocation ceremony for the award of an honorary Doctorate of Business Administration (Hon. D.B.A.) in the same place brings back many sentimental and fond memories of our time as young students at this university. We extend our sincere gratitude to the University of Zambia for bestowing this great honor upon us.



The University of Zambia is one of the few institutions in the world that has produced four graduates and one lecturer who went on to become Presidents of their respective nations. The late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, immediate President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, and this President, are the graduates of UNZA, while His Excellency Dr. Hage Geingob, the late President of Namibia, once served as a lecturer at this institution.



This award is dedicated to advancing graduate employability, inclusive development, and the eradication of social inequalities, unemployment, and poverty.



We appeal to the private sector and the university’s alumni to partner with the government in delivering quality higher education in Zambia. We also call on public universities to adapt to changing circumstances to ensure effective governance of these institutions.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.