UNZA  Honours Hichilema With Doctor Of Business Administration

UNZA IS HONOURING HICHILEMA WITH DBA



The procession to honor President Hakainde Hichilema with Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) by University of Zambia (UNZA) is underway at the Great East campus.



The honour hax however received mixed feelings with others saying he has failed to fix the economy as promised with prices of commodities tripling.



One wonders why UNZA could not honor Hichilema while in opposition as one of the successful entrepreneur. He excelled in private sector. Definitely the answer is common knowledge. We wait to hear what message will be read as he will be conferred.