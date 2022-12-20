UNZA MANAGEMENT SUSPENDS THIEVING ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

Kennedy Msusa, the Administrative Assistant to the Vice Chancellor who diverted $16,000 from the University of Zambia account to his school has been suspended.

UNZA Management served him with a letter of suspension yesterday pending investigations. He was also asked to handover the laptop and the Unza Alumni m/vehicle he has been using.

Below is the earlier story.

“Adminsitrative Assitant, Kennedy Msusa fingered in the $16,000” diversion

1. Looking at the letter written by Kennedy Msusa, shows that he connived with one of UNZA partner institutions with which UNZA has an MOA to divert money directly from the partner into his personal account without the knowledge of the Vice Chancellor and that of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This money should have gone into the UNZA account.

2. In view of the above UNZA Management will formerly report this matter to the Acting VC so that a thorough investigation can be done.

3. Depending on the outcome of the investigation, appropriate action will be taken.

Two documents emerged that show that $16,000 was diverted from the University account to Oakwood School bonging to the Administrative Assistant to the Vice Chancellor.

These are the steps that will be followed to get to the bottom of the fraud.

Both the Acting VC and Kennedy Msusa were in the USA for three weeks on a mission.

Kennedy’s position is that of an Administrative Assistant to the VC (AAVC) and he works in the VC’s Office.