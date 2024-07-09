UNZA STARTS TEACHING KISWAHILI

Education Minister, Hon. Douglas Syakalima has observed that the Kiswahili language is an important African tool in the process of decolonisation of the education system.

The Minister has advised that language as a cultural phenomenon is key to the education of any country as well as fostering peace.

He said it is for this reason that Africans should be comfortable with their own African languages such as Kiswahili.

Hon. Syakalima was speaking in a speech read for him by his Permanent Secretary incharge of Education Services, Mr. Joel Kamoko at the launch of the teaching of Kiswahili language at the University of Zambia

The Minister said Kiswahili is not only spoken in much of East Africa but is taught in many African countries.

He added that it is therefore gratifying that Zambia has joined the list of countries which have recognized the need for their citizens to learn Kiswahili.

“It is only logical that Kiswahili is taught in Zambia because Tanzania is our immediate northern neighbour and people of the two countries intermingle and trade with each other on a daily basis. With more Zambians learning the language, the level and quality of communication between our two peoples shall be enhanced.” Hon. Syakalima said.

(Full Story : https://www.edu.gov.zm )