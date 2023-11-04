UNZA STUDENT FALLS TO HIS D£ATH WHILE HANGING OUT WITH FRIENDS ON A ROOF POLICE
November 3, 2023 – Chelston police today November 3,2023 at 03:00 hours recorded a report of Sudden Death which occurred between 00:30 hours and 01:30 hours at block Africa One of the University of Zambia Great East Road campus.
The report was made by Vincent Musilikani aged 26, the UNZASU president that a second year student from the school of engineering Davies Nguni who was aged 21 had fallen off from the rooftop of block Africa one when the deceased was drinking beer with two other students.
It is believed the deceased lost balance and fell off from the rooftop. Police Scenes of Crime officers visited the Scene and observed that the Block is a four storey building measuring about 35 to 40 meters down to a point where the deceased’s body was found with blood stains on the ground.
The now deceased was rushed at Levy Mwanawansa General Hospital as he was still gasping for breath, unfortunately he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The body has been transferred from Levy Mwanawansa General Hospital to the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial. The next of Kin lives in Mongu and has have been informed.
After inspection, the body seems to have sustained a fractured neck, no physical injuries were observed only bleeding from both nose and mouth.
