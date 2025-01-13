UNZA STUDENT JAILED FOR PHONE THEFT



A student at the University of Zambia, Mike Musonda, and his accomplice, Eqniouxy Temba, were sentenced to three years in prison for stealing phones from fellow students.





The thefts occurred under the guise of job offers, and the two were eventually caught and handed over to the authorities.





In one instance, they targeted two students, Grace Chanda and Beatrice Mutale, by offering them a job and later stealing their Samsung and iPhone phones.



The victims discovered they had been duped when Mr. Temba excused himself to use the toilet and disappeared.



Diamond TV