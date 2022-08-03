UNZA STUDENTS FROM KABUSHI CONSTITUENCY PLEDGE TO BACK BOWMAN LUSAMBO IN THE COMING BY ELECTIONS

By Lukundo Nankamba

University of Zambia –UNZA- students from Kabushi Constituency in Ndola have vowed to campaign for the re-election of former area Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo.

Group Leader Joseph Mwila, a second-year political science student said the students are aggrieved by the decision of the constitutional court to nullify the election result.

Mr. Mwila said UNZA students from Kabushi believe in the leadership of Mr. Lusambo and that he has assisted them tremendously in their academic pursuits.

He said the students are resolved to take a break from their studies to go and campaign for Mr. Lusambo to ensure he retains the Kabushi seat.

