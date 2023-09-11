UNZA STUDENTS VISIT ECL
Some University of Zambia Students took time to pose in pictures with Zambia’s 6th President, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his wife Esther, after paying them a courtesy solidarity visit in the aftermath of the arrest and detention of the former First Lady last week.
📸 Andy luki jr. | Monday 11th, September 2023| Ibex Hill, Lusaka |
That’s Edgar Lungu for you. You can try to destroy the man, insult, humiliate, and persecute…Go with a battalion and Try to grind down his house, throw his wife in police cells , send batallions to restrict his movements and think you have destroyed the man !
Aikona man, He will be out there laugh it off , do some jogging and go to church…and people will still see him. That’s ECL for you.. Many people just love the man.