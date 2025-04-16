UNZA UNIONS THREATEN PROTEST OVER ALLEGD WAGE FREEZE AND UNPAID GRATUITIES



The University of Zambia Professional Staff Union UNZAPROSU- and the University of Zambia and Allied Workers Union -UNZAAWU- have threatened to protest over an alleged wage freeze imposed by the emoluments commission.



Addressing the media in Lusaka today on behalf of the Unions, UNZAPROSU President Likezo Pumulo says negotiations for improved conditions of service were delayed despite collective agreements running annually from January to December last year.





Mr. Pumulo reveals that their demands for better pay and conditions were submitted six months before the agreements’ expiry, but the necessary parameters from the emoluments commission were only issued after repeated follow-ups, leaving management without the mandate to offer salary increments.



The Unions further claim that government’s failure to re-assess UNZA’s financial position and provide adequate funding, as seen in comparable public universities in the region, has worsened the situation.



They have warned that unless the issues, including the backlog in unpaid gratuities and pension contributions, are promptly addressed, industrial harmony at the university will be at risk.



PN