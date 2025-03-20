UNZASU MOURNS LOSS OF STUDENT IN ACCIDENT



The University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) is grieving the tragic loss of one of its own, Situmbeko Mutanuka, a first-year student from the School of Humanities and Social Sciences. Mutanuka sadly lost her life in a road accident, leaving the university community heartbroken.





In an official statement, UNZASU expressed deep sorrow over the untimely passing of the young student. “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our beloved first-year student, Situmbeko Mutanuka, who tragically lost her life in a road accident,” the statement read.





The union extended its heartfelt condolences to Mutanuka’s family, friends, and loved ones, offering them support during this incredibly difficult time. “Our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, and loved ones. May they find strength and comfort during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace,” the statement continued.





The incident has left the student body in shock, with many paying tribute to the late Situmbeko for her bright future and kind spirit.



Eyewitnesses report that Mutanuka was hit by a high-speed bus on the Great East Road this afternoon. She was immediately rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in critical condition.





Eyewitnesses described the scene as both horrific and severe.



Despite receiving intensive care for approximately two to three hours, the student’s injuries were ultimately fatal. She passed away in the ICU, surrounded by medical staff.





The University of Zambia community is grieving, and heartfelt condolences are being extended to her family and loved ones.