UPDATE; CONCOURT DENIES ECL TO DIRECTLY ADDRESS HIS CONCERNS , GUIDES THAT HIS LAWYERS RAISE THE CONCERNS



This matter was held in court chambers



The bench of the Constitutional Court has denied the request by first respondent (former President Edgar Lungu) address the court.





The Court has directed that if there are any concerns or applications to be raised, it should be made by the respondent’s lawyers in the open court.



The Court is expected to resume sitting soon.