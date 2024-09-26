UPDATE; CONCOURT DENIES ECL TO DIRECTLY ADDRESS HIS CONCERNS , GUIDES THAT HIS LAWYERS RAISE THE CONCERNS
This matter was held in court chambers
The bench of the Constitutional Court has denied the request by first respondent (former President Edgar Lungu) address the court.
The Court has directed that if there are any concerns or applications to be raised, it should be made by the respondent’s lawyers in the open court.
The Court is expected to resume sitting soon.
Wondeful, keep on updating us. It is becoming very interesting. It seems there is panic somewhere somehow.
We are listerning. Tulekutika through this medium
And the man is a lawyer who doesnt know the rules of the court? No wonder the constitution was signed with his eyes closed and has issues.
And some people this man can lead this country. Ba Zulu mulikini? Paname aLungu enze lemba nkalata iyi mwenze kuni? Si lacuna iyi?
And you’re this ignorant. It’s well within his rights to request audience with the bench and judges reserves the right to grant or reject.
That has always been the procedure. Where a litigant is represented, it’s their lawyers who speak for them in court. Every self-respecting lawyer and even some laypersons know that. So what was Edgar Lungu trying to do? Was he trying to test if the court is stupid?
