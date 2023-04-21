UPDATE COPPERBELT RESIDENTS ON WAY FORWARD ON KCM AND MOPANI – CSO

By Correspondent Reporter

MINES Minister, Paul Kabuswe must take advantage of his presence on the Copperbelt Province to give a categorical position on the Vedanta-Konkala Copper Mines and Mopani position.

Advocates for National Democracy and Development (ANDD), executive director Samuel Banda observes that issues at hand in the mining sector requires a categorical assurance on what plans are underway to conclusively deal with them.

He says Kabuswe being a Copperbelt based Member of Parliament, as well as Minister of Mines, should fully understands the extent of the socioeconomic challenges, joblessness, anxiety, and loss of business opportunities, the failure to resolve the challenges the two mines are facing have impacted the future of the mining sector in the country.

He says insofar he can remember, it is clear that there is lack of a clear road map on the future of the two mines.

Banda is of the view that as Minister, Kabuswe should therefore ensure that he gives a clear road map so that people on the Copperbelt can have hope, as opposed to what is currently pertaining.

He has maintained that government should announce as a matter of urgency, the take over of KCM by Vedanta Resources, considering that, apart from them being legal owners of the mine, they are readily available to start operations and restore economic viability.

Banda further notes that any further delay to deal with the mining issues, will continue posing economic challenges, considering that Zambia’s economic backbone is dependant not only on the mining sector, but a viable and productive one.

He notes that the high cost of living, escalating prices of basic commodities such as mealie meal, stock feed, among others, requires a healthy mining sector.