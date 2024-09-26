UPDATE; ECL REQUESTS TO ADDRESS THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

Thursday, 26th September 2024

In this matter, Michelo Chizombe has petitioned the Constitutional Court that a declaration be made that former President Edgar Lungu is not eligible to contest the August 2021 or any future presidential elections.

Others cited are the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the Attorney General as second and third respondents.

1. Hon. Justice Prof. Mulela Margaret Munalula,

2. Hon. Mr. Justice Arnold Mweetwa Shilimi,

3. Hon. Justice Martin Musaluke,

4. Hon. Mrs. Justice Judy Zulu-Mulongoti,

5. Hon. Mudford Zachariah Mwandenga,

6. Hon. Mrs. Justice Maria Mapani Kawimbe

7. Hon. Justice Keneth Mulife

Matter between

Petitioner; Michelo Chizombe,

1st Respondent; Edgar Lungu

2nd Respondent; Electoral Commission of Zambia,

3rd Respondent; Attorney General

Makebi Zulu- My Lord Justices, I wish to inform the Court that the first respondent (Edgar Lungu) wishes to address the Court.

Our request was that before this request or application is attended to, we request that we see and meet the court in chambers, so that we could raise the concerns whether this could have a bearing on this matter.

We request that the Court adjourns this matter for a short period, so that we can alert and intimate the court of the matters the first respondent wishes to address the court.

We have since intimated to the Attorney General and other parties, on this request for a short adjournment.

Justice Munalula- Is there any objection to the request.

Other lawyers tell the court that they have no problem or difficulties with the request for a brief adjournment.

Justice Munalula-the matter is stood down for a brief period to hear Counsel for the respondent.

Court rise…

Court recedes to the Chambers and all lawyers also join.