

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Update on Constitutional Amendments

● on 14th September, 2023, the Speaker wrote to Members of Parliament to propose amendments to the Constitution that she deemed were non-contentious.

● Government claims these initiatives came from the Opposition.

●Government sources have since released a letter dated 30th October 2023, showing that independent Petauke Central MP, Hon. Emmanuel Jayjay Banda submitted to move amendments regarding CDF and the scrapping of the Emoluments Commission Acts.

● Jayjay Banda has insisted the initiative is from Parliament and Government.

In her recent meeting in the Standing Orders Committee, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti expressed anger that correspondence on the initiative were leaked but insisted that proposed constitutional amendments will be processed by Parliament and will go ahead.

● We are aware of UPND’s true intentions to amend ; 50%+1 to revert to First Past the Post, removal of clause of Vice President as Running Mate, and extension of presidential term from five years to seven years.