UPDATE ON CONSTRUCTION OF THE DUAL CARRIAGEWAY IN MONGU



Works on upgrading the section of the Mongu-Lusaka Road in Mongu from a two-lane to a four-lane dual carriageway are substantially completed.





The dual carriageway project starts at the Mongu traffic circle and terminates at Kambule Secondary School in the Mongu District of Western Province.



With the completion of the asphalt surfacing, construction of the concrete side drainages, median concrete island, and 1.5-metre-wide concrete walkways by subcontractors are progressing well.





Road line markings, cat’s eyes and installation of road signage are expected to be done immediately after the rain season. Overall completion of the works is scheduled for June 2025.



The project is aimed at improving the current road condition, enhance driving comfort, and provide significant convenience for safe travel of residents along the route.