Update on Debt Restructuring by the Minister of Finance and National Planning Hon. Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP

7th April, 2022

As I already informed the nation in my ministerial statement delivered two weeks ago, following the Staff Level Agreement between Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached in December 2021, we have since undertaken and finalized the Debt Sustainability Analyses (DSA). The DSA has indicated the quantum of support required in debt relief from our creditors. Currently, the Paris Club Secretariat is spearheading the formation of the Official Creditor Committee composed of Zambia’s bilateral creditors. This Committee will look at the outcomes of the DSA and determine the extent of relief that will be required, including from commercial creditors, to restore debt sustainability.

I wish to emphasize that in the meantime, Government has continued to have informal engagements with both its official and commercial creditors to share information in the spirit of transparency.

Let me also add that Government remains optimistic that Zambia will get an IMF funded Program by mid this year.

Audit of Domestic Arrears

To ensure transparency and that payments are being made for value for money, Government is in the process of undertaking a comprehensive audit of domestic arrears or pending liabilities for the Farmer Input Support Programme, fuel, VAT, use of goods and services, road contracts and Compensation and Awards. The audit will use private entities to ensure speed and transparency is attained in the process. The procurement of forensic auditors has reached an advanced stage. The tender has been closed and the entities to carry out the exercise will commence soon.