UPDATE ON ERB HEARING OF ZESCO’S APPLICATION FOR TARIFF ADJUSTMENT



ZESCO Limited has applied for a tariff adjustment during the emergency period to cover power import costs required to bridge the power supply gap arising from the drought induced hydropower generation deficit.



Today, Saturday 5 October 2024, the Energy Regulation Board is conducting a public hearing in Kitwe to get views from the public on ZESCO’s application.



The next hearing will be in Lusaka on Monday, 7th October 2024. To participate actively in the hearing, the ERB had called for written submissions from the public.