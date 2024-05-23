UPDATE ON HON.RAPHAEL NAKACINDA

Hon MCCs and through you to all our party functionaries, members and all citizens of this great country

I desire to inform you that the court appeal and subsequent bail hearing for our SG was set this afternoon (today Wednesday, 23rd May 2023) and has been scheduled for Wednesday next week (29th May 2023)

Additional information will be provided in due course together with full details of what has transpired so far!

It shall be well colleagues, Good night and remain blessed

Nickson Chilangwa – AIH, MP, MCC

Deputy Secretary General

Patriotic Front