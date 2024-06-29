UPDATE ON KCM SALARIES

We wish to announce that Konkola Copper Mines employees will be going to the the long weekend with their salaries.

The Government of the Republic of Zambia, lead by President Hakainde Hichilema , has gone to great lengths to ensure that the hardworking miners are paid their dues.

Fellow citizens we do sincerely apologize for the delay in the payment of salaries, as this is no fault of Government or the investor as both have done their part to conclude the transaction.

However, the court processes to complete the creditors scheme are on going and will be concluded in earnest.

President Hakainde Hichilema and His Government are in a hurry to unlock the much needed investment into KCM.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank President Hakainde Hichilema, His team of Ministers and Chingola Central Member of Parliament Minister Of Commerce Hon. Chipoka Mulenga MP for working round the clock to ensure that our miners are paid.

Hon. Paul CC Kabuswe MP

Minister of Mines And Minerals Development