UPDATE ON MEETING BETWEEN THE MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS AND INTERNAL SECURITY AND THE ZAMBIA UNION OF TANKER DRIVERS AND ALLIED WORKERS HELD ON 17/12/2024





The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security held a meeting with the Zambia Union of Tanker Drivers and Allied Workers on Tuesday 17th December 2024. The meeting was chaired by the Permanent Secretary (ISD) Mr Josephs Rikki Akafumba. In attendance also was Director General of the Department of Immigration Dr Japhet Lishomwa.





Others included the following; Mr Kabaso Chola the Assistant Labour Commissioner, Mr Miyoko Ignitius the Acting Deputy Director Road Transport from RTSA, Mr Eugine Ndhlovu President of SADC Drivers Association, and Mr John Changwe the General Secretary of the Zambia Union of Tanker Drivers and Allied Workers among others.





The meeting was as a result of the letter written to the Ministry by the Union to liaise with government on among other issues, the purported issuance of work permits to foreign drivers.





It was made clear in the meeting that the Department of Immigration does not give work permits to foreign drivers.

RTSA equally put it clear that Public Service Licences are not granted to foreign drivers.



The Department of Immigration committed itself to intensify scrutiny at road check points as well as at border posts.



It was further resolved that the Union should continue collaborating with the Immigration, RTSA and the Labour Commission and ensure joint follow ups on foreign drivers abrogating the immigration and labour laws.