UPDATE ON THE ACCIDENT WHICH OCCURED ON THE KITWE-KALULUSHI ROAD

The accident happened around 06:45 yesterday 26-11-23 near mindolo dam a place commonly known as magazine.

The accident involved three trucks and trailers one being a Sino Howo and was laden with Sulphur bags driven by a man identified as Emmas Sakala of minsundu area of Ndola and was not hurt.

The second truck involved was an ERF make driven by Justin Kinda of mushili commando in Ndola. He sustained multiple fractured right leg with body pains and was admitted to Kitwe teaching Hospital.

Others on board were two male passengers who also had cuts and body pains.

Only one man died on spot and the body has been deposited into KTH mortuary.

The last truck in the accident was a Howo make and being driven by a Zimbabwean national identified as Kambulani Nyoni from Gaborone Botswana.

The area is notorious of accidents as this one since heavy trucks started using the route. The government has plans to transform the road to a dual carriage way.