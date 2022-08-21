Update on the burial of Edem Djokotoe

The burial of the late journalism trainer and writer, Edem Djokotoe, has been moved from tomorrow, 22 August 2022 to Wednesday, 24 August 2022.

This is due to flight complications involving the travel of part of his family from Ghana to Lusaka.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to mourners, friends and family preparing for Mr. Djokotoe’s send-off.

Please note that all other arrangements remain the same and any unavoidable changes will be communicated as soon as it becomes necessary to do so.

Mr. Djokotoe died shortly before midnight on 17 August 2022 at Fairview Hospital in Lusaka after a long battle against colorectal cancer.

He will be put to rest at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.

Issued by Kennedy Gondwe

Family spokesperson

21/08/2022