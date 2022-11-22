UPDATE ON THE DISTRIBUTION OF INPUTS FOR THE 2022/2023 FARMING SEASON

1. Fertiliser distribution to all parts of the country is progressing well and standing at above 57%.

2. Seed Companies are busy transporting Seed (Maize, Soya beans and Groundnuts) to all parts of the Country.

3. There is a negative campaign to discredit the ongoing FISP programme. This campaign is discouraging farmers from paying their K400.00 contribution.

The following facts are important:

3.1 The quantity of fertiliser being distributed has not changed and remains at a total of 307,330.20 Metric Tonnes in equal halfs of 153 665.10 of Basal Dressing (D Compound) and 153 665.10 of Top Dressing (Urea).

3.2 The number of beneficiaries has not changed. It remains at 1,024,434 Farmers.

4. In order to decongest relevant Banks and offices that are involved in the FISP programme:

4.1 Payment of the K400 by farmers can now be made by a Co-operative representative;

4.2 Collection of the inputs can also now be done by a nominated representative.

(5) That all farmers who paid the beneficiary contribution last year but did not collect their inputs will:

5.1 Be given their inputs this year;

5.2 Will not be expected to pay again for the inputs.

5.3 Be given fertiliser this current season but on modalities independent of the ongoing 2022 FISP documentation.

Government will ensure that the matter of undelivered and unredeemed quantities of inputs of the previous farming season is sorted out.

(6) Districts are now ready to release inputs to farmers. Redeeming of inputs commenced on 10th November, 2022.

Farmers are encouraged to pay their K400.00 Contribution on time to avoid delays in input collection.

Source: Ministry of Agriculture