UPDATE ON THE HYDROLOGICAL OUTLOOK AT THE KARIBA DAM



Today, The Zambezi River Authority hereby shares an update on the hydrological outlook for the Kariba Catchment and the status of water levels at the Kariba Dam.



Below are the highlights;



✅Zambezi river flows from chavuma: From the last update, river flows at Chavuma gauging station – the first station where the Zambezi River re-enters Zambia from Angola – continued to be in recession.



✅ Zambezi River Flows at Victoria Falls: The Zambezi River flows at Victoria Falls are also currently receding as expected for this time of year but are substantially lower than average due to the severe drought that was experienced during the 2023/24 rainfall season. The current flows have dropped by 32.55% compared to August of 2023.



✅Lake Levels at Kariba Dam: The lake levels at Kariba Dam have been receding due to reduced upstream inflows. The lake level remains lower compared to the corresponding period last year. A decrease of 2.61m is evident when comparing today’s lake level to the lake level of the same date in 2023.



✅The Zambezi River Authority assures the public that it continues to maintain constant surveillance over the hydrological outlook and the Kariba Catchment’s performance and also ensures that information regarding any new developments or changes that may occur is timeously disseminated.