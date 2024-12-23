UPDATE ON THE KATETE-CHANIDA ROAD REHABILITATION WORKS



The rehabilitation works of the 55 kilometres Katete-Chanida Road and the associated One Stop Border facilities at Chanida in Eastern Province under Public Private Partnership (PPP) Financing Model are progressing well.





The recorded progress for the major works involves the following:



1) Subbase construction and stabilization-5 kilometres;

2) Crushed stone base construction-3 kiolmeres; and

3) Asphalt concrete surfacing-3 kilometres.





It should be noted that the 3 kilomeres section that has been surfaced is within Katete Central Business District (CBD) and that this section has been problematic during the dry and rainy seasons.





The completion of this section has immediately improved the business environment, and the business community is very appreciative of this development.



RDA