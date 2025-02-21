UPND a “chimbwi no plan” for walking out of Parliament – UPND Alliance secretary



By Chinoyi Chipulu



UPND Alliance secretary Kaluba Simuyemba has charged that the decision by the ruling party members of parliament to walk out of Parliament on Wednesday is a confirmation that UPND is a ‘chimbwi’ no plan party.





But chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has wondered why walking out of parliament by UPND members of parliament was a big issue when the previous regime also used to do the same.





In a statement, Simuyemba who is also leader of Movement for Change and Equality, stated that what happened was a confirmation that the UPND had no business in their due mandate to govern, but merely to outdo the PF and MMD on account of looting and stealing from the people.





“It’s hard to believe that this, walkout of parliament by Cabinet Ministers and UPND MPs, is a reality!!! It’s like a movie in bollywood or Nollywood. What’s notoriously clear here is the confirmation that UPND is a Chibwi no plan, they can’t deliver on their own promises,” he stated.



“…..they can’t



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/upnd-a-chimbwi-no-plan-for-walking-out-of-parliament-simuyemba/