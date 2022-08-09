UPND A GIANT FAILURE …their flamboyant electoral promises have been jettisoned – Mpombo

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

GEORGE Mpombo says the UPND seems to be suffering from a terminal case of hubris syndrome.

Reflecting on the UPND’s one year in office, Mpombo who served as defence minister under Levy Mwanawasa’s administration, accused the UPND of treating Zambians to campaign sweet talk in 2021.

“The 12 months UPND rule has been a bumbling brobdingnagian (giant) failure. The fruits of UPND are bitter, sour and poisonous. The party seems to suffer from a terminal case of hubris (excessive pride or self-confidence) syndrome. The sweet coated flamboyant electoral promises have been wilfully jettisoned,” he said.

Hubris syndrome is associated with power, more likely to manifest itself the longer the person exercises it and the greater they exercise it.

The former Kafulafuta MMD member of parliament said Zambians are being flogged by poverty while the government continues with “stiff-necked style of arrogant, blustering bluff, and narcissistic tendencies”.

Asked what needs to be done before 2026, Mpombo said the UPND needs to start listening to advice.

“Right now the UPND is like a person walking with eyes shut and with arms stretched over the cliff edge of rugged rocks below,” said Mpombo.