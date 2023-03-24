UPND Administration Risks Serving One Term Only If It Does Not Address Current High Cost Of Living- Archbishop Mpundu

UPND ADMINISTRATION RISKS SERVING ONE TERM ONLY IF IT DOES NOT ADDRESS CURRENT HIGH COST OF LIVING

By Lukundo Nankamba

Former Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says the UPND administration`s stay in office beyond 2026 is dependent on how it deals with the current high cost of living and depreciation of the kwacha.

Speaking when he featured on Friday’s edition of Let the People Talk on Phoenix FM this morning, Archbishop Mpundu has noted with concern that the increasing cost of living and depreciation of the local currency are frustrating many Zambians who want to see an improvement from a government that promised to improve their livelihoods ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Archbishop Mpundu has reminded the new dawn administration that the pf lost popularity because of failing to tackle important issues that were affecting Zambians adding that the pace at which things are being done by the current regime is unsatisfying and may lead to government running on short term.

He says many Zambians feel betrayed by the current government as nothing is happening as promised by the administration that gave citizens so much hope before being voted into office.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Mpundu has advised government to tolerate divergence and avoid taking criticism as that is the only way democracy will thrive.

PHOENIX NEWS