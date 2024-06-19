UPND ADVISES OPPOSITION PARTIES ON POLITICS OF HOPE

The UPND in LUSAKA has advised the opposition to engage in politics that will give hope to citizens.

UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson, OBVIOUS MWALITETA says the opposition must instead avoid antagonistic, divisive and populistic conversations that do not help to build the country.

Mr MWALITETA says it is unfortunate that the opposition Socialist Party Leader, Dr. FRED M’MEMBE fails to acknowledge the strides that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA continues to put in place to improve the lives of citizens.

In a statement issued, Mr MWALITETA has since urged Zambians to start evaluating such leaders.

ZNBC