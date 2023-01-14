UPND AGREES WITH NKOMBO TO FIX THINGS INSTEAD OF BLAMING PF

By Brian Hantuba

United Party for National Development–UPND Southern Province Publicity Secretary, Lloyd Siambeta, has supported calls for government to stop blaming the Patriotic Front-PF and instead focus on delivering development.

News Diggers Newspaper on Wednesday, quoted Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Garry Nkombo, calling for an end to the blame game against the PF and focus on their own delivery system.

Siambeta welcomes the call, remarking that the culture of blaming the PF for things that go wrong in the country is childish.

Speaking on Byta FM’s Cuundu Caitwa Friday morning, Siambeta said government officials still playing the blame game must be replaced.

He however refuted allegations that the UPND has not delivered development, saying promises of free Education have been delivered, with government working towards more achievements.

Mazabuka resident, Hildah Hankete, has equally welcomed the call, saying the UPND is must live up to its motto of moving forward without looking back at the past.

In Magoye, Samora Mainga says Nkombo’s call must be championed by all well-meaning government officials interested in delivering development.

He is hopeful that the call will see more government employees focus on delivering development in their offices as opposed to discussing the PF.