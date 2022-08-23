UPND ALL GAS…country tottering on brink of disaster, says Mpombo

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

GEORGE Mpombo says UPND is easy to beat in 2026 because of what he described as cantankerous leadership.

However, the former defence minister in the Levy Mwanawasa administration warned the opposition that it will suffer a “shellacking of gigantesque proportion if they went into 2026 split”.

Commenting on former NDC leader Mwenya Musenge’s plans to form a political party, Mpombo, a former Kafulafuta member of parliament, urged Musenge to either join the PF or the Socialist Party.

“UPND is easy to beat because of cantankerous leadership style, their grandiloquent promises is all gas and no substance while the country I see tottering on the brink of disaster in all sphere of national life,” Mpombo said.

He advised the opposition to work together.

“There is an imperative need for opposition to put both hands on deck than enganging in reckless acts of political self-immolisation by forming parties which will distract political attention through unnecessary hair-splitting,” he said. “If the opposition goes into the 2026 election split they will suffer a shellacking of gigantesque proportion.”

Mpombo said it was “absolutely discombulating and befuddling” that Musenge is contemplating forming a political party instead working together with existing political parties like PF or the Socialist Party.

Apart from Musenge, Harry Kalaba, the former DP president, is forming a new political party.