UPND ALLIANCE CONDEMNS CURRENT STANDOFF BETWEEN THE CHURCH AND GOVT

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

The UPND Alliance says the war of words that has ensued between some Catholic Church priests and the President is unzambian and should immediately be resolved before it derails national development.

Speaking when he featured on Tuesday’s edition of “let the people talk” program on Phoenix FM this morning, Alliance Spokesperson Daniel Shimunza said the church is allowed and expected to offer counsel to the government of the day but not criticism that borders on rivalry and character assassination

Commenting on the current tension between some Catholic priests and President Hakainde Hichilema, Dr Shimunza notes that there is need for the church to distinguish between personal attacks and offering constructive criticism adding that when the church begins to call the head of state a liar, it only destroys the country’s unity and peace.

Dr. Shimunza has however stated that the current insults on the clergy by some alliance members and attacks from the church on government is unacceptable hence the need for the aggrieved parties to sit down and resolve this issue.

Lusaka’s Chawama Catholic Church Parish Priest Father Anthony Salangeta has come under fire from government officials and UPND supporters for speaking against the use of graphs to explain Zambia’s economy by President Hichilema recently, with Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda backing the statement by his fellow priest.

