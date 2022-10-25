UPND ALLIANCE DISPELLS ASSERTIONS THAT IT IS DEAD

Chileshe Mwango

The UPND Alliance Council of presidents has dispelled assertions that the alliance is dead and only remains on paper.

Council of UPND Alliance presidents Spokesperson, Daniel Shimunza, tells Phoenix News that the alliance is intact and working well as opposed to assertions by some politicians that it is dead.

Dr. Shimunza explains that alliance members refuse to be part of the narration that the pact is dead adding that they are currently finalizing on how to navigate in the future.

He adds that those that left the alliance exercised their democratic right to do so but that many other partners will join in.

But Human Rights Defender Brebener Changala is of the view that the UPND Alliance is just on paper and its relevance ended at winning the 2021 general elections given its silence on matters that affect citizens such as political violence allegedly perpetrated by UPND youths.

PHOENIX NEWS