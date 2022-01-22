UPND ALLIANCE PARTNERS CONDEMN KASAMA INCIDENT

Lusaka.

Saturday. 22nd January 2022.

The UPND Alliance is appalled by reports of the callous behaviour of some unidentified unruly youths who stormed the office of Ms Beauty Namukoko the Kasama District Agriculture Officer (DAO) and gravely assaulted her and other officers.

These distsardly acts of violence which were perpetrated against a defenceless woman while executing her duties as a public officer are not only unacceptable as normal human behaviour but also an affront to the ideals and values that we have set for ourselves as Zambians.

We therefore would like to put it on record that the UPND Alliance strongly condemns such atrocities. Acts which are not only shameful, but a blemish on our impeccable record as a society whose values are anchored on peaceful co- existence and the rule of law.

Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba does not need to wait to be prodded to immediatly swing into action, but must swiflty carry out the mandate given to him under the constitution of the land.

If unconfirmed reports doing the rounds, that these brazen act were politically motivated are anything to go by, then let there be no one person spared from prosecution regardless of political persuasion. Let there be no scared cows.

Our President Hakainde Hichilema has time and again stressed the need for law and order in the way we live and conduct ourselves in this New Dawn era. This is the new standard and we must live by it to the letter.

Such thugs who have given political caderism a bad name deserve to be hastly brought before the law, prosecuted jailed and the keys to the cells thrown away.

Let such lessons be taught to all that crime does not pay. Let justice be done.

Issued by

Dr. Daniel Shimunza

UPND Alliance Spokesperson.