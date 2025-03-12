UPND AND TONSE ALLIANCE CADRES CLASH IN LUNDAZI DISRUPTING YOUTH DAY CELEBRATIONS



By Miniver Maluba



Lundazi, March 12, 2025/ ZANIS—- In an unexpected turn of events, the youth day commemorations in Lundazi District of Eastern Province were curtailed after suspected youths from the ruling United Party for National Development ( UPND) and Tonse Alliance clashed forcing dignitaries to flee from the scene.



The Tonse Alliance youths who accompanied Lundazi member of parliament Brenda Nyirenda arrived shortly after the programme had started at Lundazi Boarding Secondary School which angered UPND youths who felt somehow intimidated by the rivalry group after they arrived at the venue.



The situation then turned into a scuffle with the youths from both sides throwing stones at each other .





Police tried quelling the situation but their efforts failed as pressure from the embittered youths mounted forcing the District Commissioner, Marjory Banda, the Council Chairperson, Golden Tembo, the MP Brenda Nyirenda, heads of government departments, and all the attendees within the school hall to scamper in different directions for their safety as stones continued to be pelted by both rivalry youth groups.





At press time, the venue was empty as UPND cadres ran in pursuit of Tonse Alliance youths.





Some windows have been shattered at Lundazi boarding school while a number of people are reportedly injured in the scuffle.



© ZANIS/LUNDAZI